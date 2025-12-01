SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office has released officer-worn body camera video of a deputy-involved shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade’s Goulds neighborhood that left a man dead.

The footage captured the moments when, authorities said, an MDSO sergeant was forced to open fire in the area of Southwest 216th Street and 120th Avenue on the night of Sept. 16.

Investigators said the sergeant approached the man , who was inside a gray minivan, and ordered him to show his hands, but the man did not comply.

“Let me see your hands!” said the deputy.

“I ain’t got no hands,” said the suspect.

An exchange of gunfire ensued. The bodycam video scaptured the deputy as he discharged his weapon several times, then continued to fire as he backed away from the vehicle.

The deputy ran toward a pickup truck for cover, reloaded his firearm and fired three more rounds.

“Thirty-two hundred, shots fired, shots fired,” said the deputy.

The bodycam vidro shows the man who was inside the minivan on the ground with what appears to be a weapon next to him, as well as a pool of blood next to the driver’s side door of the minivan. He was handcuffed and taken into custody

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz later told reporters the man was struck by gunfire.

“The subject was hit. After he was taken into custody, life-saving measures were attempted, fire rescue responded and transported him to the hospital, where he has passed away,” she said.

No one else was injured. Both the suspect and sergeant’s cars were struck by gunfire.

Detectives said the suspect was in his 40s and had an extensive criminal past.

“It was clear that this individual was intent on harming someone, in fact shooting at our sergeant,” said Cordero-Stutz.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.