SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have released harrowing body camera video showing the moments when, they said, deputies who had responded to a Southwest Miami-Dade home were forced to open fire on a young man who was holding a gun, leaving him dead.

The killer Dec. 2 confrontation happened as deputies were trying to serve a search warrant in the area of Southwest 155th Street and 102nd Place in the Palmetto Estates neighborhood.

The bodycam video shows 21-year-old Christopher Barata as he enters his living room during the early morning raid with a gun in his hand.

Authorities said they were actually searching for Christopher’s older brother, 25-year-old Cristian Barata,

Once they arrived at the home MDSO’s Special Response Team, at around 5:30 a.m., they moved in and announced their presence

Three adults and a child were moved out of the home with their hands up.

Moments later, Cristian Barata emerges with a gun, and deputies open fire.

Cristian was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the shooting, his brother came out with his hands up and was placed under arrest/

MDSO released the video on Wednesday with a statement from Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz that reads in part:

“While a thorough investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is still underway, releasing this footage ensures everyone sees the sequence of events as they unfolded.”

Cordero-Stutz said the release of the bodycam video is part of the department’s commitment to transparency.

The search warrant that was being served on the day of the shooting stemmed from a years-long investigation led by the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, which is focused on individuals suspected of viewing and distributing child porn.

As for the Baratas, neighbors told 7News that the family moved away just a few days ago.

