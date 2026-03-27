DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have released body camera video of a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy who threw himself in front of a moving on the Florida Turnpike to protect his partner, a split-second decision that sent him to the hospital.

The deputies had responded to the scene of a crash near Northwest 58th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade on Dec. 27.

MDSO Deputy Leo Cantave realized a car was barreling toward a fellow deputy and pushed the deputy out of oncoming vehicle’s path. Moments later, that vehicle struck Cantave.

The newly released footage shows an up-close look at the crash, from the point of view of the deputy Cantave pushed out of the way seconds before Cantave was hit.

Cantave was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery.

Investigators later identified the driver as 28-year-old Lonnel Brinson. According to his arrest report, the suspect had admitted to consuming alcohol and marijuana prior to the crash.

Brinson had also been driving with a suspended license. He had reportedly swerved to avoid the crash but instead struck Cantave, investigators said.

Brinson is facing a slew of charges including driving under the influence and reckless driving. He’s due back in court Friday morning.

As for the Cantave, he appears to be in good spirits as he continues to recover.

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