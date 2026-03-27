DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have released body camera video of a selfless Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy who threw himself in front of a moving vehicle on the Florida Turnpike to protect a fellow officer, a split-second decision that sent him to the hospital.

The newly released footage shows an up-close look at the Dec. 27 crash from the point of view of the officer whom MDSO Deputy Leo Cantave pushed out of the way.

Cantave and the other officer had responded to the scene of a crash near Northwest 58th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade. But what was supposed to be a routine response turned into a terrifying moment for the sheriff’s department.

Cantave told 7News in an interview that he suddenly realized a car was barreling toward his fellow officer.

“And all I see is the bright light coming toward us. ‘Oh, my gosh, we’re going to get hit,'” he said.

Cantave said he then pushed the officer out of harm’s way and placed himself in the direct path of a motorist who, authorities said, was driving under the influence.

“I said, ‘Oh, my gosh, he’s gonna get hit.’ I just pushed him out of the way, and that was it,'” said Cantave.

Moments later, that vehicle struck Cantave, throwing him into the air and to the ground.

The bodycam video shows the driver involved did not slow down as he passed the scene of the crash.

Cantave, a 20-year law enforcement veteran, was airlifted to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital critical condition and underwent surgery.

“That is a young man that loves being a deputy, but we’re going to be there every step of the way for him,” said Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz. “Leo took those steps because that is who he is, and we’re so very proud of him.”

Investigators later identified the driver as 28-year-old Lonnel Brinson. According to his arrest report, the suspect admitted to consuming alcohol and marijuana prior to the crash.

Brinson had also been driving with a suspended license. He had reportedly swerved to avoid the crash but instead struck Cantave, investigators said.

For Cantave, this act of bravery is second nature.

“When I wear that badge, I’m out there, I’m here for you to help people out, so to me, that’s what the badge means to me,” he said.

Brinson is facing a slew of charges including DUI and reckless driving. He is due back in court Friday morning.

As for the Cantave, he appears to be in good spirits as he continues to recover.

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