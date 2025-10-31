WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office has released bodycam footage of deputies opening fire while responding to a domestic dispute in West Miami-Dade.

The confrontation happened when deputies responded to reports of a domestic dispute at an apartment in the area of Northwest Third Street and 72nd Avenue, Aug. 26.

Upon arrival, deputies are seen approaching the entrance to the apartment unit with their weapons drawn, ordering a man inside to raise his hands.

After shouting those orders multiple times, deputies are heard firing several shots.

According to authorities, Yudaisy Salgueiro, 47, was shot in the chest by her ex-husband and survived, leading to a heavy police presence.

Salgueiro said her ex-husband, 50-year-old Javier Albriza, had not taken news of their divorce well.

According to Salgueiro, Albriza had waited for her in front of the elevator when she got home from work and pulled the trigger, hitting her in the chest.

While hiding in one of her neighbor’s apartment units, she said they could hear Albriza going wild, shooting randomly in the hallway.

Responded deputies confronted Albriza inside his home and exchanged gunfire.

Body camera footage then shows deputies taking a tactical position outside of the apartment as they waited for the Miami-Dade Special Response Team to response.

Upon arrival by the SRT, they swarmed the building and conducted a sweep of the apartment. Once they entered, deputies said, they found Albriza dead on the ground.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is reviewing the actions taken by deputies in this incident.

