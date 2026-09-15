MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Body camera footage, released by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, shows the deputy-involved shooting that left a 17-year-old dead in North Beach.

Deputies said they responded to a home in the area, along the 700 block of 81st Street near Hawthorne Avenue, on July 24. Before entering, the response team announced their presence and knocked multiple times.

Ultimately, they entered the home based on their firearm-related search warrant.

Once inside the home, deputies said the 17-year-old exited the bedroom with a firearm in his hand, prompting deputies to open fire and strike the subject.

A Special Response Team Medic on scene rendered aid while paramedics arrived. Upon the arrival of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units, they determined the teen was dead.

Family members later identified the 17-year-old as Durrell Young.

A second suspect, 18-year-old Valentino Berry, who was named in the search warrant, was taken into custody.

In the video released on Monday, deputies showed the handgun allegedly used by Young. They say it was located on the floor next to his right leg following the shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the ongoing investigation.

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