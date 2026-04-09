NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Video from the point of view of Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies shows the moment a chaotic encounter ends with a deputy-involved shooting that left a knife-wielding woman dead.

According to deputies, they responded to a distress call in the area of Northwest 189 Street and 55th Avenue on Feb. 7 from the woman’s daughter, who was concerned about what her mother was doing inside the bathroom.

“She’s whimpering, and I think she’s hurting herself, and she says she [expletive] her leg, and I’m so scared and I need help,” the daughter said in a 911 audio call released by deputies.

Deputies entered the home and were guided to the bathroom, where the woman was hiding.

Body camera footage released by MDSO shows officers establishing a dialogue with the female.

“If you don’t open the door, we’re going to break it down,” said an officer.

“Break it down!” the woman in the bathroom yelled.

Officers then approach the bathroom door.

“We’re here to help you out,” said another officer.

“No. There’s no more help. I can’t with this anymore,” said the suicidal woman.

After the dialogue proved unsuccessful, deputies decided to break down the door.

The video shows the woman standing in front of the shower holding the 12-inch knife toward the deputies.

As deputies order her to drop the knife, they watch her come out of the bathroom with the knife raised above her head.

Video from MDSO shows a post-production graphic that details how one deputy had deployed a taser while another had drawn his pistol as the woman walked out of the bathroom.

From the perspective of another deputy’s camera, MDSO officials said the knife-wielding woman can be seen walking in the direction of the deputy holding a taser.

Seconds later, one of the deputies holding their pistol discharges the weapon, striking the woman.

The woman, identified as 52-year-old Karen Ivette Gomez, was transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Following the February incident, the woman’s daughter told 7News that she believes the shooting was unjustified.

“What happened to my mom and I hear two gunshots. Two gunshots in a house with no gun,” she said.

MDSO said it released the body camera footage in the interest of transparency. They also provided photo evidence of the large, blood stained blade that they say was being held by Ivette Gomez.

No deputy was injured in this incident.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is handling the investigation.

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