SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office has unveiled a moving memorial for one of its fallen deputies.

Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz joined officers in Southwest Miami-Dade on Monday morning to reveal a memorial boulder in honor of 27-year-old Deputy Devin Jaramillo who died in the line of duty last November.

Devin was fatally shot while responding to a traffic crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The boulder will stand as a permanent testament to his bravery and sacrifice at the sheriff’s office’s Kendall station.

“It’s unknown that when they come to work, they pass by here, and they’ll see that, and hopefully that’ll trigger them to remember to always make sure that they are aware of their surroundings, and they stay safe,” said David Jaramillo, the deputy’s father.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.