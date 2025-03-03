MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida police officer is being honored after his years of service were cut short when he became the victim of a vicious crime.

It was an emotional, love filled, celebration at the Miami-Dade Sheriffs Office as Officer Damian Colon retired from the service on Monday after nearly losing his life three years ago.

Colon was a member of the force for 20 years, he served on many teams including Crime and Suppression and most recently the Illegal Dumping Unit, dedicating his career to protecting citizens from harm.

Colon was seen with tears failing down his face as he soaked up the moment and reflected on his life of service.

“I appreciate everybody that’s been behind me throughout this road. It’s been a long road and I will continue doing what I need to get better,” said Officer Colon.

Colon’s life and career nearly came to an end back in 2022 when he was shot by his ex-girlfriend while on his way to work.

After years of rehabilitation and perseverance, Colon’s older brother, a police officer himself, reminded attendees that the day’s celebration is about much more than just this career milestone, and rather a celebration of his life.

“I don’t think I need to remind anyone how close Damian was to death. I think it’s as close as anyone can get and he pulled through. He never gave up. And we give all the gratitude to all the nurses and the teams of medical care people that were there but I think God works through them,” said Miami- Dade Sheriff’s Office Sergeant David Colon.

Officers at the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said they’ll remember Colon for his strength, resilience, and positivity.

The department also echoed another important message to those in domestic relationship: Resources and help is available. Please reach out.

Colon’s ex-girlfriend remains behind bars. She’s facing multiple charges including stalking and attempted first-degree murder.

If you or someone you know is experience domestic violence, call the 24/7/365 National Domestic Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). For local resources, click here,

