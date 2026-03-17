MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office motorman has been hospitalized after being involved in a crash in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Southwest 37th Avenue and 12th Street on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Fire Rescue, the motorman may have been cut off, causing him to crash.

Paramedics rushed the motorman to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition with injuries that were not life-threatening.

7News cameras captured police closing the streets around the area as they begin their investigation. Cameras also showed a large police and fire rescue presence in the crash scene and paramedics placing the motorman in a gurney.

Additionally, the 62-year-old female driver of the vehicle involved in the crash has been transported to Coral Gables Hospital with neck pain but in stable condition.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.



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