MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy is on the road to recovery one day after a crash following a road encounter with an SUV in Miami sent him to the hospital.

7News cameras captured the moment when the injured deputy was wheeled into Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, Tuesday afternoon.

Paramedics medics and fellow officers moved fast to help their fellow first responder after he was injured in the motorcycle wreck. Fortunately, MDSO officials said, the motorman’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The victim was seen giving the hang loose sign moments before he entered the emergency room, letting everyone know he’s OK.

Investigators believe the driver of a red SUV cut off the motorman near Southwest 37th Avenue and 12th Street, causing the deputy to crash.

Cameras showed the deputy’s motorcycle on its side at the scene of the crash before it towed away on a flatbed tow truck.

Paramedics transported the 62-year-old woman who was behind the wheel of the SUV to Coral Gables Hospital with neck pain.

Back at Jackson Memorial Hospital, an SUV escorted by police arrived, and it appeared to be carrying the deputy’s loved ones, who made their way inside.

It’s unclear whether or not the driver of the SUV involved in the crash will be issued any citations.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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