SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for additional victims after a chess teacher was arrested on sex crime charges.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office detectives took Christopher Stormont into custody in late July. The 50-year-old was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation involving a 6-year-old child.

Since then, authorities said, more victims have come forward, and they’re asking anyone else who may have been abused by Stormont to step forward.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call MDSO’s Special Victims Bureau detectives at 305-418-7200 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.