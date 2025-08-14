AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A man has been killed after getting into an argument with another man at an apartment complex in Northwest Miami-Dade, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue units responded to the 700 block of Northwest 155th Lane, just before noon on Thursday.

First responders arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as crews loaded the victim into the back of an ambulance.

The victim was transported to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators were seen speaking with potential eyewitnesses.

According to MDSO, two adult males got into an argument when one of them produced a firearm, shooting on the other man.

Officials say the subject stayed on scene to surrender to police and is now in custody.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.