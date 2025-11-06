SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed in what authorities described as a deputy-involved shooting outside a Walmart store in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling the Walmart located along South Dixie Highway, near Southwest 211th Street, at around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Investigators said the officer was approached by one of Walmart’s loss prevention officers who advised him one person was stealing inside the store.

Detectives said the deputy attempted to make contact with the subject, who immediately took off running.

A short foot pursuit ensued. Some time later, a physical altercation took place near the entrance doors of the Walmart during which the subject showed the deputy that he was armed.

Authorities said the deputy discharged his service weapon, striking the subject, who fled and collapsed on the street outside the retailer.

Deputies rendered aid to the subject before Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived. Paramedics transported the patient to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

No one else was injured in this incident.

Speaking with reporters hours later, Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said the 37-year-old deputy involved is a five-year veteran with the law enforcement agency.

The sheriff added that the armed subject had an extensive criminal history.

