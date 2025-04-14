SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed in what authorities described as a deputy-involved shooting in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

7News cameras captured an active scene in the area of Southwest 130th Avenue and 132nd Terrace, Sunday night.

A Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Mobile Command Center was parked in front of a home as deputies cordoned off part of the street with crime scene tape.

According to MDSO, deputies responded to a 911 call about domestic violence involving a husband and wife.

The wife told authorities that the domestic violence was happening outside of the home.

Investigators said one of the responding deputies tried to approach the husband and saw that the man was armed.

That’s when, detectives said, the man drew his weapon, and deputy was forced to open fire, striking him.

Two teens who lived in the neighborhood spoke to 7News about the incident.

“We just heard a lot of gunshots,” said one of the teens.

“Like, seven shots, and then [the deputy] said, ‘Drop the gun,’ and the guy dropped the gun, and the cops kicked the gun away,” said the other teen, “and then, after a couple of minutes, I called my dad, and then [deputies] dragged the body away from the car, behind the white car over there.”

Paramedics transported the man to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Neither the wife nor the deputy who fired their weapon were injured, investigators said.

Detectives have not provided further details about the shooting, as they attempt to determine what led to the domestic dispute.

