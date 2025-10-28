NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after he came under fire at a Northwest Miami-Dade smoke shop, authorities said, triggering a search for the shooter.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputes and Fire Rescue units responded to call of a shooting at the business near Northwest 27th Avenue and 46th Street, just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Upon their arrival, deputies swarmed the block as they discovered a man who had been shot multiple times.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Ryder Trauma Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Hours later, following daybreak, detectives carried out their investigation throughout the block, speaking to at least two people in their search for the gunman responsible.

At this time there is no description of who deputies are looking for and no details about what led up to the shooting, or why those people were inside the closed business.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.