SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested for breaking into multiple cars across Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant at a home near Southwest 107th Avenue and 61st Street in Southwest Miami-Dade, Tuesday morning.

Authorities said 39-year-old Joel Ricardo was taken into custody during the search. A number of stolen items were also recovered.

At the time of his arrest, Ricardo was out on bond for vehicular manslaughter and was wearing an ankle monitor.

He’s now been charged with multiple counts of burglary.

