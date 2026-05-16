NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Authorities say Ritchie Laguerre, 18, was last seen in the area of 440 Block of Northwest 119th Street on Friday, May 15.

At approximately 4:15 p.m., Laguerre walked out of his residence and was not seen since.

Since being seen in that area, Laguerre has not made contact with friends or family and may be in need of services, according to detectives.

Laguerre stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue polo and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on Laguerre’s whereabouts should contact Deputy D. Guzman, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3292 (Desk), email u309125@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477)

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