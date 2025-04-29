MIAMI (WSVN) - A lieutenant with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is facing multiple charges after, officials say, he attacked a woman he met at a bar.

City of Miami police officers responded to the area of 201 Southeast 2nd Avenue in Miami in reference to an assault at around 8:19 a.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, officers located a female victim who stated she was assaulted by 54-year-old MDSO officer Daniel Chala.

According to police records, Chala and the victim met at the E11EVEN Miami Nightclub.

The two of them later agreed to go up to the 26th floor inside Chala’s apartment, where the suspect allegedly put his hands around the victim’s neck and kissed her.

The victim told Chala to stop many times, to which the suspect continued to apply pressure.

Records say the victim dropped to the floor and attempted to free herself for approximately three minutes before she managed to crawl backwards and reach the front door.

The victim was then able to escape after Chala released his hold.

She then sought help from multiple neighboring apartments. One witness looked into her peephole, where she saw the victim standing in front of her door, bleeding from her mouth, prompting her to open the door and call authorities.

According to the report, the victim had visible red marks on her neck and chin, as well as a few broken fingernails.

Chala spoke to authorities when they arrived, denying all of the allegations. However, he was taken into custody pending an investigation.

As of Tuesday morning, he is currently being held in Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and has since posted bond.

7News has reached out to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office for more information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

