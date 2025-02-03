MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office K-9 Roxy has died from injuries sustained during a police chase, officials announced.

Nine-year-old Roxi was inside a K-9 unit when a suspect struck the vehicle, causing it to crash into a concrete wall Thursday evening. The impact injured both the deputy and Roxi, who was hospitalized.

Days after seeing a specialist, MDSO officials say she succumbed to her injuries.

The pursuit that led to Roxi’s fatal injuries stemmed from the arrest of Anthony Medina, 33, an alleged supplier of a fentanyl trafficking operation. Medina fled from officers and was taken into custody along with Julio Flores, 35, and Krystal Flores, 34, after a chase that ended on the Dolphin Expressway.

Authorities said a search of their vehicle uncovered fentanyl, marijuana, THC products, psilocybin mushrooms, a firearm, and $8,525 in cash.

Medina and Julio Flores, both convicted felons, face multiple charges.

Since joining the department in April 2017, Roxi worked alongside her handler, Organized Crimes Bureau Deputy Sheriff Jared Hahn. The sheriff’s office described her as a dedicated partner and family.

A memorial service for Roxy will be held at a later date, officials said.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.