DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Law enforcement officials are issuing a new initiative to combat a dangerous street takeover tradition where motorcyclists ride their ATVs and dirt bikes on the highways to commemorate the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

“Prior holiday weekends we have encountered visitors and residents who block our county roads and interfere with the flow of traffic. Participating in such activities will result in police actions including arrests, citations, and your vehicle being impounded,” said Sherriff Rosie Cordero Stutz with Miami Dade Sherriff’s Office.

In an effort to ensure a safe and celebratory holiday weekend the Miami Dade Sherriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, and the City of Miami Police Department are joining forces and raising awareness about the safety of ATVs and off-highway vehicles.

They said their departments typically see more of these vehicles on the roadways over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.

According to the sheriff’s office, 69 arrests were made in relation to illegal street action, 83 vehicles were impounded, and 693 citations were issued during last’s year holiday weekend.

The organizations offered safety tips to the public on Tuesday about the proper usage of these types of vehicles, information about the proper gear, and locations where participants can safely and legally ride them.

Sherriff Rosie Cordero Stutz said this year her department plans to increase police presence city-wide all in an effort to help keep the community safe.

She also said that at the beginning of July last year, anyone participating in street takeovers involving more than 10 vehicles would be subjected to fines up to $4,000.

If you would like to participate in any MLK celebratory activities the department will be offering bike rides, parades and other community events.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.