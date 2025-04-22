SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after a person was found with an apparent gunshot wound in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Deputies responded Tuesday afternoon to the area of 26637 Southwest 139th Avenue, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

7Skyforce hovered above the rural scene capturing what appears to be a homeless encampment alongside a canal bank. Cameras also captured a person speaking to responding deputies.

No further details about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released.

