SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 3-year old girl drowned inside a pool at a rental home near the 11000 block of Southwest 132nd Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Officials from MDSO stated deputies responded to reports of a near-drowning at the location at 6 a.m.

After arriving to the scene, they discovered that the 3-year-old was pulled out of the pool by the child’s parents, who provided life-saving measures.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed the child to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical condition. However, the child was pronounced deceased.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the family members in the home were asleep at the time of the incident, and that the child fell into the pool accidentally.

Officials stated that the home was a short-term rental, and that the death was likely accidental according to the preliminary investigation.

MDSO officials urged residents pool safety measures in place such as water safety and proper fencing, and to teach children how to swim.

MDSO detectives are currently investigating the incident.

