SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 3-year old girl drowned inside a pool at a rental home in Southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a near-drowning near the 11000 block of Southwest 132nd Avenue, at around 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Responding deputies arrived to discover that the toddler had been pulled out of the pool by the child’s parents, who provided lifesaving measures.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed the patient to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical condition. However, the child was pronounced deceased.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the family members in the home were asleep at the time of the incident, and that the child woke up, exited the rear of the residence and fell inside the pool.

Officials stated that the home was a short-term rental, and that the death was likely accidental.

MDSO officials urge residents to implement pool safety measures, such as water safety and proper fencing, and to teach children how to swim.

Detectives are currently investigating this incident.

