DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Law enforcement officials held a demonstration to raise awareness for ATV and motorcycle drivers ahead of the holiday weekend.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office along with Florida Highway Patrol and the City of Miami Police officers issued tips on using the vehicles and information on wearing proper gears to stay safe.

The words of warning came as an active weekend is expected across Miami-Dade, especially with all the college sports related events ahead of Monday night’s college football title game.

“We have a really busy weekend coming up in Miami-Dade County, including our championship game, so that’s obviously going to impact the traffic in general, so this is just another example of how we need to be aware, alert,” said Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz.

