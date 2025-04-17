MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office hit the brakes on a road safety program.

Officials on Thursday said that the Miami-Dade school district’s traffic violation program, started in partnership with BusPatrol, has officially been suspended.

The program was designed to catch traffic violations near school buses, using BusPatrol cameras, and send the drivers citations of over $200. However, drivers were being ticketed incorrectly for legal maneuvers.

Drivers with incorrect citations still pending have been put on hold.

It remains unclear whether or not drivers who already paid them will get a refund.

