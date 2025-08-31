NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two separate morning hit-and-run crashes left a man and a woman dead in different parts of Miami-Dade County just hours apart and triggered searches for the drivers who, authorities said, never stopped to help.

Cameras captured paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue administering chest compressions to the woman in Northwest Miami-Dade, just before 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said the driver of a white, four-door Cadillac Escalade hit the woman along the 3400 block of Northwest 32nd Avenue.

Deputies said that after striking the pedestrian, the person behind the wheel of the Escalade drove away without rendering aid or calling 911.

First responders were seen helping the woman onto a gurney and transporting her to a nearby hospital where, despite their best efforts, she was pronounced dead.

Earlier the same morning, at around 5 a.m., deputies responded to another call of a man’s body on the road, along the 2100 block of Southwest 187th Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade,

Crime scene investigators arrived and cordoned off the street where the man’s body lay covered with a yellow yarp.

Authorities later determined this was a fatal hit-and-run as well.

Detectives said the Escalade involved in the Northwest Miami-Dade crash is a model between 2014 and 2020 with possible front-end damage, as they continue to investigate both incidents.

If you have any information on either of these hit-and-run crashes or the drivers’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

