DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a series of bomb threats at several high-traffic locations in Miami-Dade County over Easter weekend that forced multiple evacuations and security sweeps.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that no active threats were found following investigations at shopping centers, a hospital and a transit hub.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the threats targeted Dolphin Mall, Dadeland Mall, Baptist Hospital and a Metrorail station between Saturday and Sunday. MDSO, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Sweetwater Police were all involved in the repeated responses to the security scares.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Sweetwater Police units responded Sunday to a bomb threat at Dolphin Mall, located at 11401 NW 12th St. Officers conducted a sweep of the shopping center and eventually issued the all clear.

Later that day, MDSO deputies responded to the Earlington Heights Metrorail station in Northwest Miami-Dade. The station was cleared for a second time following a reported security threat on Saturday.

Similar disruptions occurred earlier in the weekend at Dadeland Mall. Law enforcement investigated the area and confirmed via a statement on X that there was no active threat.

Just blocks away, deputies conducted two security sweeps at Baptist Hospital within a 24-hour period after receiving separate threats.

MDSO issued a formal warning stating that these incidents put the public and emergency personnel in danger. Officials noted that responding to false reports prevents authorities from attending to genuine crises. Their statement reads in part:

“Making false threats is not a prank. It is a crime. These actions place innocent people, first responders and entire communities at risk by diverting emergency resources from real emergencies. The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office takes these incidents seriously and will pursue charges against those responsible.”

Deputies said they are continuing efforts to ensure public safety across the county.

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