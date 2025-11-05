NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover crash involving a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office cruiser sent a deputy to the hospital.

MDSO deputies responded to the scene of the violent wreck near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 74th Street, at around 3:25 a.m. on Wednesday.

The deputy driving the cruiser was coming over the railroad tracks while heading northbound on 22nd Avenue when they veered off the road, slammed into a palm tree and took out a street sign as the vehicle flipped over multiple times and came to rest upside down on the sidewalk.

Investigators said the deputy was able to exit the vehicle. Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital with lacerations to his upper extremities. The patient is listed in stable condition.

Area residents described the outcome of this crash as miraculous.

“It you walked away from that, that’s a miracle there, and I don’t know what to day about that. That’s a miracle,” said a man. “The car was all crumpled up. I don’t think you can survive that.”

“Oh, Lord. Thank you, thank you, Lord. Yes, that [crash] is bad. Oh, my God,” said a woman.

The mangled cruiser, initially seen overturned, has since been uprighted by crews and towed away while they investigate.

Deputies were seen retrieving the deputy’s personal belongings from the vehicle.

Authorities shut down 22nd Avenue between 75th Street and the railroad tracks. The road has since been reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

