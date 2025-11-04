HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Homestead that sent a teenage boy to the hospital.

According to Homestead Police, the violent chain of events started with an armed carjacking involving three armed subjects in the area of Southwest 279th Street and 127th Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade, Monday night.

The subjects, all of them teens, drove to a neighborhood near Southeast 25th Avenue and 28th Drive in Homestead, about eight miles from where the carjacking took place, and ditched the vehicle.

Investigators said deputies from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office South District Crime Suppression Team and Special Enforcement Team located the stolen vehicle moments later, and a foot pursuit ensued.

Surveillance video captured considerable shouting. At one point, a deputy is heard telling the three teens to drop their guns.

MDSO investigators said one of the deputies was forced to discharge their weapon just before 9 p.m., striking one of the teens, who was armed with an assault rifle, in the arm.

Area resident Virginia Trejo recalled hearing the gunfire.

“There was a bunch of, like, sirens, like, all around the perimeter of the houses, and then I hear like, no, and then I see, like, all the cops running around, just like in a panic,” she said.

The two other subjects were taken into custody.

Paramedics transported the injured teen to Jackson South Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

As of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, detectives have yet to release the identities of the subjects involved or specify what charges they could be facing.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating this deputy-involved shooting.

