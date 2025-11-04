HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Homestead that sent a young man to the hospital and led deputies to make three arrests.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the violent chain of events started with an armed carjacking involving three armed suspects in the area of Southwest 279th Street and 127th Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade, Monday night.

Investigators said the suspects, two 18-year-old men and a 16-year-old boy, drove to a neighborhood near Southeast 25th Avenue and 28th Court in Homestead, roughly eight miles from where the carjacking took place.

“Upon arrival, three armed subjects fled from the vehicle,” said MDSO Undersheriff Christopher Carothers.

Investigators said deputies from MDSO’s South District Crime Suppression Team and Special Enforcement Team located the stolen vehicle moments later, and a foot pursuit ensued.

Surveillance video captured the suspects as they ran through the neighborhood, as well as considerable shouting after deputies catch up with them. At one point, a deputy is heard yelling at the trio to drop their guns.

Just before 9 p.m., MDSO investigators said, one of the deputies was forced to discharge their weapon, striking 18-year-old Stephan Jones in the arm.

“The subject that was shot, we understand that he was armed with an assault rifle which was recovered on scene,” said Carothers.

Jessica Ortiz told 7News she watched it all happen in front of her home.

“I heard him when he screamed, ‘You shot me,'” she said.

Area resident Virginia Trejo recalled hearing the gunfire.

“There was a bunch of, like, sirens, like, all around the perimeter of the houses, and then I hear like, no, and then I see, like, all the cops running around, just like in a panic,” she said. “Then I see some in the front of a house, and it was just a mess.”

The two other suspects were taken into custody. The deputies are seen struggling with the suspects out of the camera’s frame while a gun lies on the ground nearby.

“It’s really unfortunate, you know, especially that at that age, you’re up to that type of crime,” said Ortiz.

“It’s so sad. I mean, so young and so complicated, right? Instead of using their time, I guess, to do something else, they’re just stealing cars,” said area resident Jairo Sinclair.

Paramedics transported Jones to Jackson South Medical Center. He was later released and booked into jail.

Jones was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. The other 18-year-old suspect, identified as Tyquawn Davis, was charged with armed robbery and carjacking. The youngest suspect was charged with resisting arrest.

Authorities said each suspect had a gun.

No deputies were hurt. Carothers later praised their actions.

“The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s deputies just displayed the utmost courage and engaged armed subjects, keeping our community safe. I’m very thankful for them. They did their job well and they did it safely to keep our community safe,” he said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating this deputy-involved shooting.

