SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was an emotional night for a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy who got to reunite with the first responders that saved his life during an award ceremony for police officers and firefighters in Kendall.

“Glad to see the faces because when the accident actually happened, I was trapped in the vehicle and they got me out and they just rushed me out. I was just looking up in the air and I was in total pain. But being here today, I was making a connection with them and being able to thank them meant a lot for me,” said MDSO Deputy Fidel Rubido.

The reunion for Rubido and his rescuers comes a month after he was involved in a traffic crash on his way home from work.

A car ran a red light, slamming head on into Rubido’s vehicle.

“I was trapped and was able to get my radio and called for help,” said Rubido.

Within minutes, help arrived.

“Fire rescue cut those doors in seconds and they got me out the correct way, rushed me to the hospital and found out I had a broken femur and two fractured discs,” said Rubido. “I’m glad that they were there that quick.”

During the Kendall Federation Police and Firefighter Awards Night, the same team who helped rescue Rubido and brought him to the hospital were being recognized for an award when he got his chance to surprise them.

“He’s here tonight ’cause he wants to thank you,” a speaker at the event told them as Rubido made his way out, thanking each person individually.

“It’s amazing. You don’t always find out the result of what happened so to see him back here and know that he is healthy is tremendous,” said Miami-Dade firefighter Kenneth Wood.

“We do this ’cause we love it but it’s awesome and rewarding when we see the result of our work and see that he’s doing great,” said Miami-Dade firefighter Alexander Jimenez. “That’s the best thing we can get.”

As for Rubido, he’s still on the mend from that harrowing crash.

“The fractures in the back, that’s gonna take a little while. A lot of therapy,” said Rubido.

He said he’s eager to get back to work, and now carries a reminder of his fellow first responders who helped give him a second chance at life.

“I would have never made it to the hospital. Those guys, they got there very quickly. I believe that God gave me a second chance,” said Rubido.

