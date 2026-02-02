HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy is back home from the hospital following a serious crash on the Florida Turnpike.

Deputy Leonard Cantave was escorted from Memorial Regional Hospital South to Hollywood on Monday morning.

Fellow officers and medical staff cheered him on as he left the facility.

Cantave was struck by a driver while working the scene of a crash on the Turnpike in December. According to detectives, the driver failed to slow down and collided into the deputy when he tried to swerve around.

Cantave will now spend time at home recovering from his injuries.

“We are so grateful to the community for their support, for their kind words. I cannot tell you the outpouring of love, we have really felt it, and I know he has felt it, his family has felt it,” said MDSO Sheriff Rosie Cordero Stutz.

As for the driver, he was swiftly arrested and charged with reckless driving causing serious injury.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.