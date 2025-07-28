SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Southwest Miami-Dade.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene on South Dixie Highway and Southwest 183rd Street, Monday afternoon.

A sheriff’s office cruise veered off the roadway as it was coming northbound and ended crashed against a pole.

The deputy’s condition remains unknown.

7News cameras captured the second vehicle parked on the side of the road. The driver of that vehicle refused to be transported to the hospital and appears to be OK.

Deputies were seen talking to the driver.

One person was transported to a local area hospital.

The northbound lanes of Southwest 184th Street and South Dixie Highway are closed as an investigation is underway.

