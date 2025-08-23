SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy was taken to the hospital after being involved in a crash in Southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

MDSO’s Hammocks district deputies responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Southwest 137th Avenue and 169th Terrace, just before 9:10 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators said the crash involved two civilian vehicles and a marked MDSO cruiser.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded and transported the injured deputy to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The civilians involved did not report any injuries, officials said.

What led to the crash remains under investigation.

