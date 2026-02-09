OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a crash near Opa-Locka Executive Airport.

Investigators said the deputy was driving an unmarked cruiser when they crashed near LeJeune Road and Northwest 135th Street, Sunday afternoon.

The deputy was taken to an area hospital and listed as stable.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

