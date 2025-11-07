SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to authorities, the shooting happened in the area of a warehouse near Southwest 128th Street and 122nd Avenue just before 4 p.m., Friday afternoon.

Several cruisers swarmed the area, shutting down the surrounding streets.

The investigation appeared to center around a green Ford Mustang that was covered and parked outside of the warehouse.

One subject is reportedly deceased and another was detained after a brief search for them. It’s unclear how they were involved in the shooting.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting or if it was part of an active investigation.

7Skyforce captured a massive police presence, some with their weapons drawn, outside the warehouse area as they investigate.

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck was escorted by multiple police officers as it carried the injured deputy to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

The deputy’s condition is unknown.

In a statement, Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero Stutz said: “One of our Kendall District Deputies was shot during an altercation. He was transported to a local hospital. We ask for your prayers.”

Officers said the area of Southwest 120th Street and the Florida Turnpike is closed, Southwest 122nd Avenue between 120th Street to 128th Street is shut down. Southwest 128th Street is also closed between 122nd and 125th avenue.

