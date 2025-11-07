SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy has died after, officials say, he was brutally attacked while responding to a traffic crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero Stutz said Friday evening that 27-year-old Deputy Devin Jaramillo was fatally shot in the area of a warehouse near Southwest 128th Street and 122nd Avenue earlier that afternoon.

Upon shots being fired, Cordero Stutz said good Samaritans called 911.

Deputies arrived to the area and immediately provided aid and worked with him as he was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Despite the medical team’s best efforts, Jaramillo succumbed to his injuries.

Cordero Stutz said Jaramillo was “not only a deputy but a son, brother and friend.”

Prior to the press conference, several law enforcement agencies lined the street of Southwest 117th Avenue and Bird Road as they waited for news of their colleague.

7News cameras captured several fire rescue trucks lifting ladders and an American flag which appeared to show signs of a procession for a fallen officer.

Multiple deputies were also seen forming a prayer circle outside of the entrance to the hospital’s emergency room.

As for the warehouse incident, the investigation appeared to center around a green Ford Mustang that was covered with a tarp and parked outside of the warehouse.

One subject is reportedly deceased and another was detained after a brief search for them. A second person was also detained. It’s unclear how they were involved in the shooting.

7Skyforce captured a massive police presence, some with their weapons drawn, outside the warehouse area as they investigate.

Officers said the area of Southwest 120th Street and the Florida Turnpike is closed, Southwest 122nd Avenue between 120th Street to 128th Street is shut down. Southwest 128th Street is also closed between 122nd and 125th avenue.

