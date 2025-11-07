SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to authorities, the shooting happened in the area of a warehouse near Southwest 128th Street and 122nd Avenue just before 4 p.m., Friday afternoon.

In a statement, Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero Stutz said: “One of our Kendall District Deputies was shot during an altercation. He was transported to a local hospital. We ask for your prayers.”

Several cruisers swarmed the area, shutting down the surrounding streets.

The investigation appeared to center around a green Ford Mustang that was covered with a tarp and parked outside of the warehouse.

One subject is reportedly deceased and another was detained after a brief search for them. A second person was also detained. It’s unclear how they were involved in the shooting.

7Skyforce captured a massive police presence, some with their weapons drawn, outside the warehouse area as they investigate.

It’s also unclear what led up to the shooting.

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck was escorted by multiple police officers as it carried the injured deputy to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

At the hospital, the deputy is said to be in critical condition.

Hours after the shooting, several law enforcement agencies lined the street of Southwest 117th Avenue and Bird Road as they waited for news of their colleague.

Multiple deputies were also seen forming a prayer circle outside of the entrance to the hospital’s emergency room.

Officers said the area of Southwest 120th Street and the Florida Turnpike is closed, Southwest 122nd Avenue between 120th Street to 128th Street is shut down. Southwest 128th Street is also closed between 122nd and 125th avenue.

A news conference by Cordero Stutz is expected sometime on Friday night.

