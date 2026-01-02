NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said a deputy continues to make strides in his recovery after being struck by a vehicle while assisting the Florida Highway Patrol respond to a traffic crash on the Turnpike.

In a statement posted on X, MDSO said deputy Leonard Cantave is showing significant signs of improvement after undergoing surgery. He has been extubated and is breathing on his own. They say he is now awake and alert and able to recognize his loved ones.

Cantave was hospitalized after being struck by a driver while assisting FHP troopers who were responding to a traffic crash on Florida’s Turnpike near Northwest 58th Street, Dec. 27.

Investigators identified the driver as 28-year-old Lonnel Brinson.

According to the arrest report, Brinson had admitted to consuming alcohol and marijuana before the crash. He had also been driving with a suspended license.

He’s accused of not slowing down as he passed FHP and MDSO cruisers. Brinson reportedly swerved to avoid the crash and struck Cantave.

Brinson faces a felony charge for reckless driving that caused a serious injury.

He has since bonded out of jail and is expected to appear back in court sometime in February.

