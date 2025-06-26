POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Sheriff Deputy Terrance Chester was arrested on kidnapping charges in Pompano Beach on Thursday.

Deputy Chester has been booked into the Broward County Jail and is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping, inflicting bodily harm or terrorizing a victim, battery, domestic violence, and improper exhibition of a firearm or dangerous weapon.

At this time, the exact details surrounding Chester’s arrest remain unclear.

7News has reached out to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz released the following statement regarding Chester’s arrest:

I am deeply troubled and angered by the arrest of one of my deputies on serious domestic related charges. This conduct is completely unacceptable and stands in direct violation of our values and the law. I want to make it absolutely clear; no one is above the law! The safety and wellbeing of victims will always take priority, and any member of this agency who violates the trust of this community or their oath of service will be held fully accountable. The deputy is currently relieved of duty. There is no place for violence in this profession or in our homes.

