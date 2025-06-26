POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Sheriff Deputy Terrance Chester was arrested on kidnapping charges in Pompano Beach Thursday, according to 7New sources.

Deputy Chester has been booked into the Broward County Jail and is facing multiple charges including kidnapping, inflicting bodily or terrorizing a victim, battery, domestic violence, and improper exhibition of a firearm or dangerous weapon.

At this time, the exact details surrounding Chester’s arrest remain unclear.

7News have reached to the Miami-Dade Sherriff’s Office and the Broward County Sheriff’s office for more information.

