WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested for allegedly possessing, selling and trafficking drugs.

According to the arrest warrant, former MDSO Deputy Francisco Melo was dealing MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy or molly.

Following his arrest Thursday night, the 36-year-old stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

“Mr. Melo, you were arrested for trafficking an ecstasy or MDMA,” she said.

MDSO officials said they used a confidential informant to go undercover and successfully purchase pills from Melo.

That informant also learned that Melo was set to sail on a Royal Caribbean Groove Cruise that was going to host an electronic dance festival where, they said, he planned to smuggle and sell pills packaged in Skittles packets.

Detectives arrested Melo at PortMiami as he was getting ready to board the ship.

In his luggage, investigators found 60 MDMA pills that matched the ones he sold.

“So, it’s 60 MDMA pills, weighing approximately 35 grams, so there’s probable cause,” said Glazer.

Once arrested, Melo refused to be interviewed by detectives.

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz released the following statement shortly after Melo’s arrest:

“Narcotics don’t just harm those who use them, they devastate families, and fuel crime. The actions of this individual are a betrayal of the public trust and of all the deputies who work tirelessly to protect our community.” Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz

As of 4 p.m., Melo had posted his $25,000 bond but has yet to be released from jail.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.