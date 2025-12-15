NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested on domestic violence charges in North Miami.

Twenty-five-year-old Vikardy Theodore was accused of placing his hands around the neck of his girlfriend, leaving red marks on her throat when the two argued, according to detectives.

In a statement, MDSO Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said:

“I am disappointed by the arrest of a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy on domestic battery-related charges. Domestic battery is a serious offense, this behavior is unacceptable, and the deputies who serve under my leadership are expected to uphold the highest standards of conduct at all times.”

