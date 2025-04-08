MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Sheriff Office Deputy has bonded out of jail after being arrested on battery charges.

Deputy Anthony Zayas appeared in front of a judge Monday. He is facing battery charges in connection to domestic violence.

Officials said he got into an argument with his wife as they were leaving a winery in Homestead. Zayas allegedly punched and slapped her—leaving her with facial injuries and a fractured tooth.

The judge ordered him to stay away from the victim.

In light of the news, Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz released the following statement:

I am angered and deeply disappointed by the arrest of one of my deputies for domestic violence. There is absolutely no place in this agency, or in our profession, for individuals who engage in such behavior. Law enforcement officers must be examples of integrity, respect, and accountability—both in uniform and in their personal lives. To the victims of domestic violence, I am fully committed to standing with you and supporting you. – Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz

Zayas has since bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.