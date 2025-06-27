MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Sheriff’s deputy accused of attacking and kidnapping his girlfriend appeared before a judge on Friday.

Terrance Chester was granted a $90,000 bond.

The state attorney’s office, which brought forth the charges against him, had asked the judge to keep him in jail.

Chester was arrested in Pompano Beach on Wednesday night. He now faces several charges that include kidnapping and domestic violence.

