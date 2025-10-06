SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies put a stop to an overnight street takeover that rattled residents of a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood

The madness on the asphalt had tires screeching, fireworks flaring, engines revving and sirens blaring up and down the 1500 block of Southwest 102nd Acenue, at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

It was a rude awakening for area residents Ken Varela and Hector Canciano.

“We didn’t know what was happening. Actually, we were scared to come outside,” said Varela.

“At some point, it almost sounded like something was in the house,” said Canciano. “It sounded loud, popping noises. Yeah, almost likeof there was, like, a carnival.”

Canciano said the pandemonium in the wee hours, captured on his Ring doorbell camera, caused him to shoot out of bed.

“My wife and I are in bed, and we start hearing loud noises, and we’re not really sure what that may be, and it almost sounded like it was right in front of our house,” he said.

Canciano said he opened his front door and did not see much. Meanwhile, dozens of people were wreaking havoc just around the corner, something he said is quite unusual in such a safe neighborhood.

“Every now and then you’ll hear a car with, like, a loud muffler that, you know, makes a lot of pop, but never enough to come outside of the house,” he said.

Varela’s Ring doorbell camera captured the chaos from another angle.

“We saw a whole bunch of cars lined up on the street, and there was some – I guess they were shooting out fireworks,” he said. “It was pretty crazy.”

MDSO deputies slammed the brakes on to the takeover a short while later.

“We heard the cop sirens, and then everyone just got in their cars and started racing down the street,” said Varela.

The end of the revelry left residents relieved but on high alert.

“If they lose control, you know, they go into someone’s house, so it’s very scary,” said Varela.

Takeovers like these have serious consequences, including arrests, vehicle impoundments and even felony charges, authorities said.

