SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking answers behind a deadly discovery in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Detectives say 27-year-old Tania Charles was found dead last Friday morning in the area of Southwest 170th Street and 98th Avenue.

Upon arrival from deputies, there was no sign of any suspect in the area.

Officials are now investigating what led up to her death.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

