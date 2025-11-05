NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover crash involving a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office cruiser sent a deputy to the hospital and shut down a roadway in Northwest Miami-Dade.

MDSO deputies responded to the scene of the violent wreck near Northwest 21st Avenue and 74th Street, at around 3:25 a.m. on Wednesday.

The deputy driving the cruiser was coming over the railroad tracks while heading northbound on 22nd Avenue when they veered off the road, slammed into a palm tree and took out a street sign as the vehicle flipped over and came to rest upside down on the sidewalk.

Investigators said the deputy was able to exit the vehicle. Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital with lacerations to the upper extremities. The patient is listed in stable condition.

The mangled cruiser, initially seen overturned, has since been uprighted by crews while they investigate.

Deputies were seen retrieving the deputy’s personal belongings from the vehicle.

Authorities shut down 22nd Avenue between 75th Street and the railroad tracks. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.