SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office court service specialist to the hospital after they were injured in a rollover crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

MDSO deputies responded to the crash the area of Southwest 197th Ave and 190th Street, Friday afternoon.

Authorities said the employee was driving their marked vehicle eastbound on 190th Street while the other driver was traveling northbound on 197th Avenue.

Both vehicles collided at a four-way stop sign, causing the employee’s vehicle to end up on its side.

Following the crash, the driver fled the scene on foot, leaving their car on scene.

Paramedics transported the employee to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

An investigation is underway into the crash.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.